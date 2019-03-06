Man wanted in West Bengal murder case held in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man, wanted in a murder case in West Bengal, was arrested from area in here early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Dalimb Aladdin Shaikh, a resident of Murshidabad in Kolkata, was arrested in the wee hours in a joint operation by and Kolkata police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Zone), Rashmi Karandikar, said.

Shaikh, a daily wage labourer, had gone absconding after allegedly committing the murder in January this year, she said.

Based on a specific tip-off given by Kolkata police, we laid a trap in area and apprehended Shaikh, the DCP said.

"Initially, we had information that he was in Bangalipura area under the jurisdiction of police," she said.

"Teams of Wadala and launched a search operation and he was nabbed from Antop Hill," Karandikar said, adding that he has been handed over to

