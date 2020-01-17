Maruti launches BS-VI compliant version Eeco, price starts Rs 380,000

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched BS-VI compliant version of its multi-purpose van Eeco, priced between Rs 380,000 and Rs 684,000 (ex-showroom Delhi/NCR).

In rest of the country, the model would be priced between Rs 390,000 and Rs 694,000.

"Introduction of the BS-VI in Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales)Shashank Shrivastava said in a statement.

The product is the company's ninth model which has been upgraded to comply with the upcoming stringent emission norms.

Last year, Eeco wholesales had crossed 100,000 units for the first time, reflecting growth of 36 per cent over 2018 wholesale volumes.

The model, which was launched in January 2010, has already crossed cumulative sales mark of 650,000 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)