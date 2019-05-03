Matching VVPAT slips with EVMs: SC to hear 21 Oppn parties' plea next week

The on Friday agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking further increase in random matching of slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.

The apex court had on April 8 directed the to increase random matching of slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth.

Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N has sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the review plea be listed for hearing next week.

The bench accepted Singhvi's submission and said the matter will be heard next week.