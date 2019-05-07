Matching VVPAT slips with EVMs: SC rejects review plea of 21 Oppn parties

-
ALSO READ
Matching VVPAT slips with EVMs: SC to hear 21 Oppn parties' plea next week
EC stand on VVPAT audit must change
VVPAT system working fine, no merit in Opposition plea: Poll panel tells SC
Lok Sabha elections: 21 Opposition parties move SC against EVM machines
EVM hacking claim: Congress demands 50% VVPAT check in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by 21 Opposition parties seeking a review of its April 8 order directing the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment.
"We are not inclined to modify our order," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.
The plea was filed by opposition parties led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the apex court had increased the random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment and they are now seeking that it should be increased to 25 per cent at least.
"It will be for the satisfaction of confidence building measures," Singhvi tod the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
Singhvi said the present increase of random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment amounted to a meagre two per cent and petitioners are seeking that it be raised to 25 per cent at least.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU