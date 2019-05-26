Maximum temperatures hover close to normal levels in Haryana and Punjab

The maximum temperatures Sunday hovered close to normal limits at most places in and including their common capital

recorded a maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits, the Meteorological Department's report said here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 39.2 degree Celsius while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 39.9 degree Celsius, both of which were within normal limits.

Hisar recorded a maximum of 40.3 degree Celsius, three notches below normal limits. Narnaul, however, experienced a hot day at 42.7 degree Celsius, up three notches against normal.

in recorded a high of 38.2 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal.

and recorded near similar maximum temperatures at 39 degree Celsius and 39.2 degree Celsius respectively, down by one degree each against normal.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has forecast dry for the next five days in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)