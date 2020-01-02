Kota infant deaths: Mayawati questions silence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

BSP President on Thursday questioned the silence of Congress leader Vadra on the death of infants in Rajasthan's Kota district and said she should have met the women who had lost their children due to "laxity" of the Ashok Gehlot government.

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Gehlot government for the death of infants.

"The death of 100 children in Rajasthan's Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable," she charged in a tweet.

"But, what is more saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress and especially its lady general secretary maintaining silence over this issue. It would have been better that like she did in UP, she had met the aggrieved mothers, who lost their children due to the laxity of the party's government," she said.

The BSP chief also said, "If the lady Congress general secretary does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with aggrieved family members of UP will be construed as pure theatrics and political self-interest, which the public of UP should be wary of".

At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in December last year.