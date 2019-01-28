MDMK functionary held for derogatory post about PM

A local MDMK functionary has been arrested for post against Narendra Modi, police said Monday.

alias Balu, an office-bearer of MDMK's Sirkazhi town unit in the district, was arrested Sunday night on complaints from local BJP and Hindu Makkal Katchi leaders about post made ahead of Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu.

According to police, allegedly created a carricature of Modi and depicted him as carrying "a begging bowl".

On Monday, he was produced before Sirkazhi Judicial Magistrate G Yuvaraj who remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

The had made the post on January 26 in connection with the 'GoBackModi' campaign in the opposing the visit of the to for laying the foundation stone of AIIMS.

Local BJP unit N Selvam and Hindu Makkal Katchi state J Swaminathan Sunday lodged a complaint with the seeking action against

registered a case and arrested Sathiyaraj following investigations, police said.

Modi Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,264 crore (AIIMS) in Thoppur near

The MDMK had staged a blackflag protest against Modi shortly before he arrived in Mdurai, accusing him of betraying the interests of the state.

Over 100 MDMK workers led by its chief were detained over the protest and later let off.

