Mehul Choksi could be extradited to India: Antigua PM

fugitive may be extradited to after Antigua's Browne said the citizenship of the will be revoked by the country after he exhausts all his legal options, according to a media report.

Choksi, 60 and his nephew Nirav Modi, who is currently in a London jail, are wanted by the (ED) and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore.

"His citizenship was processed; he got through but the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India; so there is recourse. It's not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes," Browne was quoted as saying by the Observer on Monday.

"We have to allow for due process. He has a matter before the court and as we said to the Indian Government, criminals have fundamental rights, too, and has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited," he said.

The ED recently told the that it was ready to provide an air ambulance to bring to

Choksi, currently based in the nation of Antigua, told the high court that he left for medical treatment and not to avoid prosecution in the case. He said he would return to India as soon as he is medically fit to travel.

