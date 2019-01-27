Mementos gifted to PM go under the hammer

The mementos gifted to will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday.

The funds raised through the auction, held at the (NGMA), Delhi, willgo to the government's flagship project 'Namami Gange'.

A dedicated site - http://pmmementos.gov.in"pmmementos.gov.in has been set up to display and the mementos that are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 30,000. Visitors to the site can search through the mementos on the basis of price range.

One can also filter through the mementos on the basis of material - brass, ceramic, cloth, glass, gold, metallic item etc. Each product has been listed with a short description including its dimensions, weight and who gifted the memento to the

The only gold-plated memento on auction is an idol of and Krishna, the base price for which has been set at Rs 20,000. The 4.76 kg idol was gifted to the by the Mandvi Nagar Palika in

A 2.22 kg silver plate, gifted to the prime minister by former BJP C Narasimhan, priced at Rs 30,000, is the most expensive memento in the catalogue with a blue brocade shawl with tassels being the least expensive at Rs 200.

earlier said that 1900 gifts received nationally and internationally by the Prime Minister will be on auction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)