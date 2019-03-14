Mercedes-Benz unveils 2019 C 43 at Rs 75 lakh

German Thursday launched its AMG C 43 4MATIC Coup with price starting at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The two-door Coup is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, producing 287kW of power and 520 Nm of torque, which accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds, said.

This is the second product introduction by the company after the launch of V Class in January out of the total 10 new products planned for the year.

Commenting on the launch, MD & said the company has been very successful with its AMG product strategy in India, which comprises a wide array of performance under the 43, 45, 63 and the GT ranges.

"The response to the AMG 43 range has been amazing since its debut with the AMG GLE 43, and today we give further fillip to the line-up with the AMG C 43 Coup," he added.

With the launch of this latest AMG, now has over 15 AMG performance in its portfolio.

This is the first time that C 43 4MATIC Coup is being launched in India.

Schwenk further said: "In 2019, Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India and this milestone will be marked with a product and service offensive... "



He said the strategy for is to expand the



performance segment by introducing "high with sensual design, which is sure to lure customers and fans of the brand in India".

On the outlook for the year, Schwenk said, "2019 is going to be an exciting year for us, where we aim to create new firsts, in customer satisfaction and overall ownership experience.