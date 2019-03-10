Messi and Suarez lead Barca to Rayo victory

and might have been rested but instead both played and scored as came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano, ahead of their crunch second leg against

Raul de Tomas' scintillating strike gave struggling Rayo a surprise lead at the but Messi converted a penalty and Suarez finished a brilliant passing move to seal a 3-1 win, after had headed in an equaliser on Saturday.

When Barca kicked off, Atletico Madrid had just completed their own 1-0 victory over Leganes, although was more cautious, resting Antoine Griezmann, and Saul Niguez, with Tuesday's trip to Juventus in mind.

"It is normal when there is an important game on Tuesday," said Simeone, who substituted Griezmann at half-time.

"He was not injured, he had just given all that he had to give." There was always a risk that La Liga's top two might take their eye off the ball, given Barcelona's last 16-tie with hangs in the balance after a goalless draw in France, while Atletico hold a 2-0 lead over Juve but can expect an onslaught in

"We have a crucial match on Wednesday," said.

"We know the importance it has for many reasons -- because of the opponent, the competition and because we have seen what has happened to other big teams already."



Yet both avoided slip-ups to leave Real Madrid even further adrift in before they play away at Real Valladolid on Sunday. Barca stay seven points clear of Atletico and, temporarily at least, move 15 ahead of Real.

Even with a two-goal cushion for the final eight minutes, kept Messi and Suarez on until the end, which may have surprised some, given he was accused of exhausting key players last season at the expense of success in

Messi's appearance was his 443rd for in La Liga, moving him ahead of and behind only Xavi Hernandez, on 505, in the club's all-time list.

started his second match in three months after recovering from a

"Little by little he is reaching his level," said Valverde.

- Entirely forgettable -



========================But was underwhelming again, despite being picked ahead of Ousmane Dembele.

He poked an early chance wide after a Messi cross and De Tomas put Rayo in front soon after, driving at Pique before unleashing a sizzling shot past ter Stegen.

Pique headed one Messi free-kick wide and then another in at the near post, nipping in front of to nod in his sixth goal of the season.

Dembele came on for at half-time and Coutinho dropped deeper, but it was right-back that earned the penalty, after a foul from Messi made no mistake.

Rayo's belief, and energy, melted away and Barca's third was their best of the night. Suarez freed Dembele down the right and he found Suarez again with a pull-back. Instead of shooting, Suarez bounced the ball off in the area before finally tapping home.

There was nothing as free-flowing at the Wanda Metropolitano where perhaps the greatest show of creativity came from Leganes, whose players wore shirts with the name of their mothers on their backs to celebrate on Friday.

The first half was almost entirely forgettable but despite the absence of attacking punch, Griezmann came off at half-time for Thomas Lemar, with no visible sign of an

Griezmann would have taken the penalty soon after, won by with some quick feet in the area, which lured into a clumsy challenge. Saul stepped up and missed, but tucked in the rebound after Andriy Lunin could only push the ball back into his path.

