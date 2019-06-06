Mexico blocks new caravan of Central American migrants

Authorities blocked a new caravan of Central American migrants Wednesday after they entered bound for the United States, as the government scrambled to dodge Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs over undocumented immigration.

Soldiers and police forced hundreds of migrants in the group -- which was mostly from -- to a halt in the southern town of de Dominguez, about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the Mexican-Guatemalan border.

The (INM) said about 420 migrants had been stopped and taken to a detention center by bus.

But many others may have fled: state police initially estimated the caravan had some 1,200 people.

The incident came as a high-level delegation led by Mexican held talks in with US officials in a bid to avoid Trump's threatened tariffs.

Trump is threatening to apply tariffs of five percent on all Mexican exports starting Monday, and rising incrementally to 25 percent by October.

That has triggered panic in Mexico, which sends 80 per cent of its exports to the

The talks, which broke off Wednesday without agreement, are due to resume Thursday. Trump tweeted that if no deal is reached then, the tariffs will come into force Monday.

The INM said that where applicable, the detained migrants would be "assisted to return to their countries of origin" -- its term for deportation.

Migrant rights activists traveling with the group told AFP more than 100 members of Mexico's newly created took part in the operation.

Tension flared as officers brandishing anti-riot shields blocked the migrants' path, the activists said. But despite a shoving match, the authorities managed to force the caravan to a stop.

