Microsoft's Bing search engine inaccessible in China

Microsoft's was inaccessible in on Thursday, with fearing it could be the latest foreign website to be blocked by censors.

Attempts to open cn. com has resulted in an error message for users since Wednesday.

"We've confirmed that is currently inaccessible in and are engaged to determine next steps," a said in a brief statement, hours after saying the company was investigating the matter.

China's Communist authorities operate an known as the "Great Firewall", which blocks a slew of including Facebook, and several

But it was not clear whether or not Bing joined the long list of prohibited websites, or if its service was experiencing technical difficulties.

China's cyberspace administration did not immediately return a request for comment.

China's Great can be circumvented by using a (VPN), which can hide a user's IP address.

While its rival shut down its in China in 2010 after rows over censorship and hacking, Bing has continued to operate in the country along with Microsoft-owned

On Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site, people complained about the lack of access, with some speculating that Bing too had been "walled off".

Others aired their dissatisfaction about having to use Baidu, China's largest domestic

"I can't open Bing, but I don't want to use -- what to do?" wrote one user.

"Bing is actually dead -- is this to force me to use ?" said another, cursing.

China has tightened policing of the internet in recent years, shuttering 26,000 "illegal" in 2018 alone and deleting six million containing vulgar content, the official agency said earlier this month.

Bing's disruption comes as the and China are locked in a bruising trade war, with US accusations that China steals technological know-how among the core disagreements.

The two sides are scheduled for new trade negotiations next week.

