Microsoft ScaleUp offers support to 18 startups in Middle East and Africa

ScaleUp said on Wednesday it has extended support to 18 in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) region in the last 12 months.

A part of the for initiative, ScaleUp provides access to world-class technology, mentorship and other community benefits that further their expansion on a global scale, the company said in a statement.

The selected startups in the region are focused on areas of fin-tech, blockchain, health-tech and IoT, among others, the statement said.

Leveraging Microsofts tech expertise and global enterprise clients, the programme is designed to help startups explore emerging technologies and tap into newer markets, it said.

"All the participating startups are well on their product development journey and are gearing up for Microsofts co-sell programme", it said.

Country Head, Microsoft for Startups - MENA and SAARC, Lathika Pai said that globally, the success story of the startup ecosystem in the region is drawing great attention. The Microsoft ScaleUp programme has shaped several startups in their journey to being 'enterprise-ready'.

As part of Microsoft ScaleUp, during the engagement spanning eight to 12 months, the selected startups have opportunities to regularly engage with industry experts and leverage the Microsoft Partner Network for business growth, the statement added.