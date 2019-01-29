Minor reshuffle in IPS cadre of West Bengal

In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the government Tuesday made Kumar as the new IGP-1 of the state CID, a of the state secretariat said.

Kumar, who was the of police of Chandannagar, was replaced by Akhilesh Chaturvedi, the SP of Darjeeling, he added.

Amarnath K became the new SP of Darjeeling, the IAS officer said adding that Santosh Pandey, the DC Cyber Crime of Kolkata Police, was made the new DC Traffic of the Force.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)