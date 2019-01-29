Minor reshuffle in IPS cadre of West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Security beefed up in West Bengal ahead of I-Day
IPS reshuffle: Vineet Goyal new Director-Security of Bengal
Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of Mamata's mega opposition rally
Security tightened across Bengal for R-Day celebrations
42 arrested for cheating in Bengal police recruitment exam
-
In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government Tuesday made Ajoy Kumar as the new IGP-1 of the state CID, a senior official of the state secretariat said.
Kumar, who was the commissioner of police of Chandannagar, was replaced by Akhilesh Chaturvedi, the SP of Darjeeling, he added.
Amarnath K became the new SP of Darjeeling, the IAS officer said adding that Santosh Pandey, the DC Cyber Crime of Kolkata Police, was made the new DC Traffic of the Force.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU