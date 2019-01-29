JUST IN
Minor reshuffle in IPS cadre of West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government Tuesday made Ajoy Kumar as the new IGP-1 of the state CID, a senior official of the state secretariat said.

Kumar, who was the commissioner of police of Chandannagar, was replaced by Akhilesh Chaturvedi, the SP of Darjeeling, he added.

Amarnath K became the new SP of Darjeeling, the IAS officer said adding that Santosh Pandey, the DC Cyber Crime of Kolkata Police, was made the new DC Traffic of the Force.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 22:55 IST

