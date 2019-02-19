mjunction forges alliance with Ukraine based digital company

Leading e-commerce mjunction, Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with a Ukraine-based company.

forged alliance with SHIPNEXT Trading Ltd, a digital automated marketplace and network shipping firm.

has been providing chartering services for the past four years to enable its clients to transparently discover charter rates through competitive bidding, a statement said.

With this alliance, plans to fulfill the emerging needs of its clients such as vessel tracking, price benchmarking and cargo consolidation. They will also get direct access to SHIPNEXTs panel of ship owners and operators, it said.

This alliance will help mjunction buyers and sellers have complete visibility of their marine supply chain such as location of ship.

