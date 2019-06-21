Moderate rains in Goa, but no change in maximum temperatures

Goa, where the south-west monsoon has set in, is experiencing moderate rainfall, but there is no major change in maximum temperatures, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday.

After a delay of almost a fortnight, the south-west monsoon arrived in Thursday, bringing in copious rains but their intensity reduced Friday.

The state capital witnessed moderate rainfall Thursday and Friday.

The IMD, in its bulletin, said there wasno large change in maximum temperatures and theywere above normal in North and South

The highest maximum temperature of33 degrees Celsius was recorded atPanaji (North Goa) and Mormugao (South Goa), the office said.

Since June 1, Quepem (South Goa) has recorded nine centimeters of rainfall, the highest in the state, followed by Pernem (North Goa) at eight centimeters, it said.

Sanguem and Dabolim (both in South) registered seven centimeters of rainfall and Mormugao (South Goa) six centimeters.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall at most places in North and SouthGoa districts during the next five days.

The department has said rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the coast for the next 48 hours.

It adivsed fishermen not to venture along and off the coast during the period.

Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 km per hour is likely to prevail over south-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea Friday, the IMD said.

