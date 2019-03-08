Modi, Khandu fail in Arunachal Congress' progress report

The in Arunachal Pradesh Friday released a "progress report" of performance of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state and declared that both the dispensations have "failed".

The 20-page document criticised both the Narendra Modi government and the for their alleged mis-governance and failure to fulfil the promises made to the people and other issues.

Releasing the "progress report" here, state slammed the Centre for the "Rafale scam", the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, hike in fuel prices, "religious intolerance", non-waiver of farmers' loan and "failure" to deposit Rs 15 lakh to in the account of every Indian.

Major institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, the CBI, the and the Central Vigilance Commission were attacked under the NDA government, he claimed.

In a "step-motherly treatment", the Centre has also withdrawn special category state status of three Northeastern states - Nagaland, and - as enshrined under Article 371 (H) of the Constitution, Sanjoy alleged.

The document attacked the Centre and the state governments for allegedly stopping or delaying financial grant to state institutes like the NIT, the and the and Technology (NERIST).

Sanjoy lashed out at the BJP government in the state alleging that the Pema Khandu ministry failed on all fronts.

Three persons were killed in "police firing" last month during the movement protesting Permanent Resident Certificate issue, he said.

Law and order was deteriorated in various districts with reports of rape and murder increasing, he claimed.

