PM leaves for Bhutan on 2-day visit to promote 'time-tested friendship'

Modi said his visit in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a 'trusted friend and neighbour'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the "time-tested friendship" between the two countries.

In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a "trusted friend and neighbour".

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.
