PM leaves for Bhutan on 2-day visit to promote 'time-tested friendship'

-
ALSO READ
Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM, discusses bilateral ties
PM Modi to visit Bhutan on Aug 17-18, discuss hydropower projects
Modi holds talks with BIMSTEC leaders; discusses ways to strengthen ties
Bhutan King lights thousand lamps in memory of Swaraj, offers prayers
Maldives may be Modi's first destination for bilateral visit after poll win
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the "time-tested friendship" between the two countries.
In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a "trusted friend and neighbour".
He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU