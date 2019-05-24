JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi, Shah meet BJP veterans LK Advani, M M Joshi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah Friday called on party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 11:16 IST

