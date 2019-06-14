Monsoon session of Goa Assembly from July 15 to August 9

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha Friday called monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly from July 15.
The session will end on August 9.
It would be the first full-length session of the government since Pramod Sawant became chief minister.
Sawant, who was Speaker of the Assembly, took reins of the government after the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
The session will have discussion on the state Budget 2019-20, though a full-fledged Budget was not tabled in the House in February owing to Parrikar's health.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
