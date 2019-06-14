Chhattisgarh doctors support striking Bengal counterparts

Doctors at major government-run hospitals in staged protests Friday in with the ongoing agitation by junior doctors in against assault on their colleagues in the eastern state.

Around 400 junior doctors of Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur - the biggest government hospital in the state - staged a protest from 8 am to 2 pm in premises of the medical facility.

As part of the protest, they stayed away from attending out-patient departments (OPDs) and operation theaters (OTs), Bhagwati Chandra Verma, president, Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) here, told

Holding posters and placards, the protesting doctors raised slogans in support of the agitating physicians in West Bengal and their demands, he said.

However, emergency services were unaffected due to the protest, Verma said.

Senior doctors of the hospital did not take part in the stir, but attended their work wearing black bandages as a mark of support to their junior colleagues, Verma said.

Junior doctors in medical colleges of Ambikapur and Rajnandgaon districts also staged similar protests in their respective premises, he added.

At the (AIIMS), Raipur, senior and junior resident doctors, interns and students - around 500 in number - staged a protest from 8 am to 1 pm, said Rajendra Choudhary, an intern and former of the AIIMS Medical Students Union, Raipur.

Doctors stayed away from OPDs during this period, but services in the emergency section remained unaffected, he said.

"We fully stand by the protesting doctors in Kolkata. We demand that the government implement central medical protection act and ensure a safe environment for doctors in the field, Choudhary asserted.

Junior doctors in are on a strike since Tuesday, demanding better security at workplace after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the hospital.

The has declared Friday as the "All India Protest Day" against the assault on junior doctors in

