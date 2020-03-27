JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Will the RBI cut interest rates today? Here's what top brokerages expect
Business Standard

Coronavirus impact: Moody's cuts India's growth forecast to 2.5% from 5.3%

This compares to 5 per cent growth in 2019

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gdp

Moody's Investors Service on Friday slashed its estimate of India's GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent, on account of the rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

This compares to 5 per cent growth in 2019.

Moody's said, at the 2020 estimated growth rate, a sharp fall in incomes in India is likely, further weighing on domestic demand and the pace of recovery in 2021.
 

"In India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered because of severe liquidity constraints in the bank and non-bank financial sectors," it said.
First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU