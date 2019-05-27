Moscow court prolongs detention of Ukraine sailors

A court on Monday upheld extending the arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors seized by off last year, defying an international tribunal that had urged their immediate release.

The City Court declined an appeal against the extension of the sailors' detention until July, filed by their lawyers.

in November fired on and seized three vessels, capturing two dozen sailors near the Kerch Strait, as they tried to pass from the to the

It was the first open military clash between and since 2014, when annexed and a pro-Russian insurgency erupted in eastern

On Saturday, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in the German port city of Hamburg, urged Russia to "immediately" release the sailors and return them to

The tribunal was established by the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Russian Vladimir Putin's on Monday dismissed the ruling, saying Moscow would continue to "consistently defend its point of view."



Peskov claimed that the convention did not apply in the current case. had taken the case to the tribunal last month.

Russia said it does not recognise the Hamburg-based court's jurisdiction and did not send representatives to the hearings.

Moscow accuses the sailors of violating its maritime borders.

If convicted, the Ukrainian sailors face up to six years in prison, lawyers have said.

Saturday's ruling by the international tribunal had been hailed as a victory in

Ukraine's new said at the weekend that if Russia complied with the tribunal's demand to release the sailors that "could be the first signal from the Russian leadership about a real readiness to end the conflict with Ukraine."



Some 13,000 people have been killed in the war in since 2014, according to the UN.

