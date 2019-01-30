Motor rally for Mahatma Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary to spread road safety awareness

A motor rally will be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will also create awareness among masses about road safety, the government said Wednesday.

The rally, commencing on February 4, will travel through places historically associated with the father of the nation, both in as well as in and

"The will organise a motor rally to commemorate 150 years of ..It will connect the places of significance in Gandhiji's life, and simultaneously take up advocacy on road safety concerns," said in a statement.

This is part of the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 150th year of in and across the globe, initiated by the government of on 2nd October last year, it said.

The will commence on February 4 from in which will also mark the launch of National Road Safety Week.

The rally will pass through Sabarmati, Porbandar, Dandi, Yerwada, Sewagram, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Chauri Chaura, Champaran, and in India before travelling to in

It will conclude at in on February 24.

The statement said that the motor rally will cover around 7,250 km to reach

"One of the highlights of the rally would be the crossing of the by Ro-Ro vessels. The event is supported by the ministries of external affairs, culture, etc. Receptions and flagging off ceremony and people to people interaction events will be held at various places in different states, through which the rally will pass," the statement said.

The aim of the event is to spread the great values of Gandhi throughout its route, it said.

Creating awareness on road safety assumes significance as India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents annually in which 1.5 lakh people die.

