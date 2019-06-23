2 kids dead after wall collapse in Amethi

Two children died and another was seriously injured on Sunday when a wall collapsed due to rain in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

of Police Daya Ram said Saif (12) and Farhan (7) died when the incident occurred at a village in station area.

(12) sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital



in neighbouring district for treatment, the police said.

expressed grief over the loss of lives, and conveyed his condolence to the family members of the deceased.

Adityanath directed the to immediately ensure financial aid to the next of the kin of the deceased. He also asked officials to ensure that the injured boy gets adequate treatment, an official statement said.

