N Korean leader Kim's train arrives in Vietnam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train arrived in Vietnam Tuesday ahead of his second summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.
The olive green train pulled into Vietnam's Dong Dang station after a marathon 4,000 kilometre (2,500 mile), two and a half day journey across China from Pyongyang.
Kim is expected to drive to the Vietnamese capital where he will have a state visit.
