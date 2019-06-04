Natural gas not to drive ONGC's profitability in near term: Moody's

India's top and gas producer will not see contributing heavily to its profitability in the near term despite the company aiming to raise output over the next few years, said Tuesday.

National (NOCs) worldwide are currently retailoring their business strategies in response to climate-change imperatives and developing energy transition changes, Moody's said in a report that studies how are preparing against

India's energy strategy, it said, aims to reduce its hydrocarbon imports by 10 per cent by 2020 through several measures -- increasing domestic production, adopting and renewables, improving energy efficiency norms, improving refinery processes and prompting crude demand substitution.

The country aims to have 175 GW of capacity by 2022, reduce its by 33-35 per cent by 2030, and raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its to more than 40 per cent by 2030.

"Despite such efforts, fossil fuels will continue to occupy a significant share of India's for the foreseeable future," Moody's said.

As India's largest NOC, Corporation (ONGC) is aligned with the government's aim to reduce India's dependence on energy imports, which make up more than 80 per cent of its and more than 40 per cent of its consumption today, it said.

The government has also pushed to reduce hydrocarbon consumption by offering incentives for the use of electric vehicles, and mandating minimum blending requirements of 20 per cent for biodiesel and 5 per cent for ethanol by 2030.

Moody's said although natural gas made up 44 per cent of ONGC's sales, it only accounted for about 17 per cent of total sales revenue.

" aims to increase natural over the next few years as it develops its new discovery on the eastern coast of However, natural gas will not contribute heavily to ONGC's profitability for the near term," it said.

This may be because of the government fixing rates of natural gas it produces.

The government has mandated a maximum price of USD 3.69 per million British thermal unit for most of the gas that produces during April to September 2019 period. This rate is below the cost of production for most fields.

Moody's said the recent acquisition of a stake in Russia's Vankorneft fields increases ONGC's crude reserves in that country. Also, ONGC has acquired a majority stake in refining and marketing company (HPCL).

"Among other environmental efforts, ONGC has made forays into renewables, with 153 MW of installed and 18 MW of solar energy, though such amounts are insignificant for a company of its size.

"ONGC also has 15 registered Clean Development Mechanism projects with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, yielding about 2.1 million in annual potential certified emissions reductions, or CERs," it said.

The company is also implementing paperless transactions across the organization -- a move that it says will save 100 million pages, or about 7,500 trees annually -- while steadily reducing gas flaring in its operations and cutting its use of plastics, particularly single-use

Moody's study of more than 20 NOCs from around the world explains how these are responding to climate-change initiatives, in particular, the Paris Agreement.

"Some companies are changing for business reasons and others as a de facto part of their sponsoring governments, while still others are as yet responding only minimally," said Steven Wood, a Moody's

In Asia, China's NOCs CNPC, and are all pursuing national emissions-reduction strategies mainly by ramping up natural and transportation efforts, Wood says.

ONGC of is also aiming to increase natural gas production, while Malaysia's PETRONAS, which has significant energy transition exposure, has begun to build its business.

