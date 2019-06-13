Naveen, Pradhan condole death of people on board AN-32 plane

Naveen Patnaik Thursday expressed grief over the death of 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, who were onboard the aircraft that crashed in on June 3.

One of the 13 victims, Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty, hailed from Odisha's district. He was the co- pilot of the plane that crashed close to Cina border.

"Deeply saddened by the of our air warriors who lost their lives in #An32 crash including the brave Flight Lieutenant from #Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the departed souls to rest in peace," Patnaik said.

Sunit, son of former IAF employee Surendranath Mohanty of Baliapalli village in district, had joined the force in 2012.

also expressed his condolence over the demise of the IAF personnel.

"I pay my humble tributes to all the brave air- warriors who lost their lives in the unfortunate crash.... Pray to the almighty to give strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss. My thoughts & prayers are also with the family of our brave son from Odisha, Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty whom we lost in the crash," Pradhan said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)