NCP workers accuse Ajit Pawar of 'betrayal', raise slogans

NCP workers here raised slogans against party leader Ajit Pawar for siding with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The angry workers also hit Ajit Pawar's portrait with footwear, saying he had betrayed the party.

In a stunning development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

As the about Pawar's unexpected move spread, local NCP workers gathered at the party's district office in Naupada area here and shouted slogans against him.

The protest was led by NCP leader in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Milind Patil. Several women workers also joined them.

"Pawar has betrayed NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the party and the citizens of Maharashtra," Patil said.

A similar protest was also held at Kalyan in the district.

Meanwhile, there was an eerie silence at BJP office in the city.

A local BJP leader said the party leadership has instructed them to keep a low profile till the floor test is done.

