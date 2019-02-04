CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla takes over

Newly-appointed chief Shukla took charge of the agency Monday, when it finds itself locked in a dirty turf war with the Police that spiralled into a political slugfest between the Centre and the government.

Normally, a new incumbent gets a week's time to take charge, but Shukla, who was appointed on Saturday, took the reins of the agency within two days in the backdrop of the agency's tussle with the Police which broke out on Sunday, officials said.

Former General of Police Shukla, who took charge of the agency as its 28th from interim chief M Nageswara Rao at the 11th-floor office in the imposing and glass headquarters on Lodhi Road, did not offer any immediate comments on the issue.

After taking over, he called a meeting of top officials of the agency where he asked them to "follow the rule book", an said.

The appointment of the 58-year old Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS from the cadre, as full-fledged is likely to bring some sort of order within the CBI which has moved the alleging destruction of evidence by in ponzi scam cases, they said.

Kumar headed the special investigation team probing these cases, they said.

The agency did not get any immediate relief from the in the matter.

The Supreme Court, however, agreed to give an urgent hearing on Tuesday to applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam cases by the Kolkata

The applications accusing Kumar of destroying evidence related to the case and him of indulging in contempt of court was mentioned by (SG) before a bench comprising and Justice

Taking note of his submissions the bench said, "If at all the evidence is destroyed, it is in electronic form and can be retrieved."



It said even if the is remotely trying to destroy evidence, "we will come down so heavily on him that he will regret".

Shukla, recipient of the President's Police Medal for in 2007 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1999, also met reporters in an informal gathering in the evening but did not offer any comments on any of the ongoing cases.

"After taking over as Director, CBI chief emphasised that the agency has a glorious tradition and has great esteem in the eyes of the public, with a lot of expectations from them. Therefore, we have to focus on professional skills," CBI said in a statement.

The CBI team, which had reached Kumar's residence Sunday evening to apparently question him in connection with Saradha and scam cases, was caught off when they were blocked by police personnel guarding the residence of their chief, the officials said.

As the CBI team landed at the gates, a team of officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning the Commissioner.

Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to the station for further discussions.

Thereafter, more policemen arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.

According to the CBI, Kumar, a 1989-batch cadre who led the Special Investigation Team of Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

Meanwhile, had started a dharna, protesting against the alleged highhandedness of the Centre and "insults" meted out to her by and

The investigations in these cases have been expedited in the run-up to the general elections, with the agency recently questioning a at his residence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)