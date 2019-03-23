Mehbooba to contest from Anantnag; PDP not to field candidates from Udhampur, Jammu

Former will be the PDP candidate from constituency but the party has decided not to field any candidates for Jammu and seats in a bid to prevent division of "secular votes".

Announcing the party candidates, Mehbooba said will be the party candidate for seat.

"I will contest from seat, " she told reporters here.

The party has already named former employees' for the Baramulla seat.

Mehbooba said the parliamentary board of the party, which met earlier on Saturday, decided not to field any candidates from the two seats in Jammu region.

"The opposition front is not functioning as it should have but we have taken a unilateraldecision to not field candidates from these seats so that the secular vote does not get divided," she said.

Mehbooba said her party had taken around 1.75 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu seat and over 30,000 in seat.

She said the party has not taken a decision yet on the Ladakh parliamentary seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)