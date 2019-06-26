Neeraj ruled out of Amir Khan showdown after accident

Indian has been hospitalised after suffering "severe injuries" following a car accident, ruling him out of next month's WBC Pearl clash against British star

The 27-year-old from met with the accident when he was returning home after training.

Neeraj was set to take on Khan, a two-time world champion, in the WBC Pearl bout in Jeddah, on July 12.

"We are very sad to inform that our star Indian who was preparing for his mega fight against met with a last night that has caused him on his head, He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery," Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of the Super League, said in a statement.

The organisers are now looking for a replacement for Neeraj.

"We are in the process of looking for Neeraj's replacement. Please bear with us till we announce the new opponent of Amir Khan," the statement said.

Neeraj is the WBC Asia welterweight titleholder and has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date.

