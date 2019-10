'Cong, BJP are not untouchables': Chautala keeps cards close to his chest

Asserting that neither the or the is untouchable for him, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader said on Friday that he will support any party which agrees on a common minimum programme with his organisation.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the or the

He said he had so far not spoken to either the or the on the matter.

"No one is untouchable for us. We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme, " Chautala said. He was elected leader of the JJP legislative party.

The BJP has already claimed the support of a majority of MLAs in the 90-member Haryana assembly, with a number of independent legislators extending their support to the party. The BJP has won 40 seats followed by 31 of the Congress.