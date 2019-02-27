Nepal asks India, Pak not to engage in actions that would threaten regional security

Expressing concern over the escalating tension between and Pakistan, on Wednesday said that as the of SAARC it underlines the importance of peace and stability in and calls on both sides not to engage in actions that would threaten security in the region.

The in a statement said the government is concerned about the escalating tensions between and following the terror attack on February on February 14.

It may be recalled that immediately condemned the heinous terrorist act, noted the

As the of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), Nepal, while underlining the importance of peace and stability in South Asia, calls on both sides to exercise utmost restraint and not engage in actions that would threaten peace and security in the region," it said.

has also called both the countries to seek solution through dialogue and peaceful means in order to ease tension and normalise the situation.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in

Following the incident, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

