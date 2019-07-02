Netflix orders 'Midnight Mass' series from Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, the creative duo behind Netflix's hit horror show "The Haunting of the Hill House", is set to develop another series, "Midnight Mass", for the streaming platform.

The new horror show is a part of the streamer's multi-year television deal that it struck with the two and their banner Intrepid Pictures earlier this year.

"Midnight Mass", a seven-episode show, has been created by Flanagan, who is also attached to direct, Netflix said in a statement.

The series is set around an isolated island community which experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens - after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

Flanagan will also executive produce the show with Macy.

The streaming platform had recently ordered the second season of its "horror anthology" that started with "The Haunting of the Hill House".

The second season, titled "The Haunting of Bly Manor", is based on Henry James psychological gothic horror novella. It will debut in 2020.

Flanagan and Macy first collaborated on the 2014 feature "Oculus", which they followed up with "Gerald's Game", "Hush" and "Before I Wake".

