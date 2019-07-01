NGT stops sand mining on 2 plots of Beri Ganga forest in Jodhpur till demarcation of land

The NGT has directed the Rajasthan government not to conduct any sand mining activity on two plots in the Beri Ganga forest area of Jodhpur district till the land, which belongs to forest and mining departments, is clearly demarcated as per the revenue record.

The direction by a vacation bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, came after the NGT was informed that sand mining was being carried out "indiscriminately" in the garb of mining lease at various places, in the absence of demarcation.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said it had on May 15 directed that no mining or non-forest activity would be carried out till the demarcation is made in accordance to the revenue record.

The tribunal also said that it had given several opportunities to the state government and its authorities to demarcate the land, "but the same has not been done because the trace map is said to be not available".

"However, the situation at the site cannot be left unregulated till the trace map is searched out and actual demarcation at the site, with regard to the land belonging to the forest is made.

"In the aforesaid circumstance, we deem it proper to order that no mining activity shall be carried out in the entire Khasra No. 5 as well as Khasra No.13 till further orders, irrespective of the claim of the mining department for part of the land because they have not got it demarcated," the bench said.

It further said that the mining department has failed to satisfy as to which part of Khasra number 5 and 13 were earmarked for the mining.

"Therefore, till proper demarcation of the he land belonging to the forest department and one belonging to the mining department is made, no mining activities whatsoever shall be carried out," the tribunal said and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

It also directed several top officials of the district, including the Division Commissioner, Collector, District Mining Officer, District Forest Officer and the Commissioner of Police to appear before the tribunal on the next date to "resolve this issue on the basis of correct information and relevant record".

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by local resident Ram Ji Vyas, alleging illegal mining going in Beri Ganga Forest Block at Khasra No 1405, 1259, 1262, 1294, 1298 and 1307 of village Mandore in Jodhpur.

The plea had alleged that large scale mining was being carried out with the help of mechanical excavators in connivance with the authorities without obtaining requisite permission.

The Rajasthan government had however refuted the allegation and said there was no illegal mining and the authorities were taking requisite action to stop such activity.

