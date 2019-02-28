Nickel futures soften 0.22% on weak spot cues

prices declined by 0.22 per cent, to Rs 922.70 per kg in futures market Thursday as participants trimmed their bets, taking negative cues from the spot market on muted demand from alloy-makers.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, to be delivered this month fell by Rs 2, or 0.22 per cent to Rs 922.70 per kg in a business turnover of 800 lots



Marketmen said cutting down of positions by traders due to muted demand form alloy-makers in the physical markets attributed the slide in prices at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)