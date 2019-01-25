Nickel futures up 0.69% on spot demand, firm global cues

Supported by rising spot demand and positive global cues, prices rose 0.69 per cent to Rs 836.90 per kg in futures trade Friday after participants widened their positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January was trading higher by Rs 5.70, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 836.90 per kg in a business turnover of 652 lots.

The for delivery in February also gained Rs 4.70, or 0.56 per cent, at Rs 841.10 per kg in a business volume of 116 lots.

Meanwhile, at the London Exchange, three-month was trading higher at USD 11,760 per tonne.

Analysts attributed the rise in nickel prices in futures trade to strong demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets and a firm trend overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)