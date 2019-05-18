Nicolas Winding Refn talks about working in streaming zone at Cannes

At the Festival, where is no longer welcome, filmmaker talked about the joys of working in the contentious digital medium and how its promotes creativity.

The filmmaker is presenting his upcoming Amazon series "Too Old to Die Young" at the annual extravaganza, which has banned from its competition line-up after an uproar over its presence in the 2017 edition.

Refn, known for helming films such as "Drive" and "Only God Forgives", is presenting his Amazon series "Too Old to Die Young" at the festival. He screened two episodes of the show at a packed house in the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

According to Deadline, after receiving a four-minute standing ovation for the series, shared his views on the "beautiful domain called the internet".

"Today is year zero. The idea that streaming is a new canvas around us, it's part of the digital revolution and it flows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if we can just tap into it and experience creativity. And it's for everyone. And this show represents the opportunities that can be done in the digital revolution of technology. I suddenly had this opportunity," the filmmaker said.

then talked about his wife Lola's father filmmaker Fritz Lang, who is considered a revered figure in the European cinema.

"I said, 'What would Fritz do today?' Fritz would make a long movie. So I decided I wanted to make a 13-hour movie and it would be streamed in this beautiful domain called the internet, where you can tap into and let it flow out of you.

"From the bottom of my heart that Thierry (Fremaux) would bring this to Cannes, because it's a place for film, which is truly an art form. I can now with this co-exist in a whole new world of opportunities. So today, is year zero, the future is now," he said.

"Too Old to Die Young" features as a who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in the underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.

Besides Teller, the 10-episode show also features John Hawkes, and

Refn is a regular. His last three films -- "Drive", "Only God Forgives" and "The Neon Demon" -- were screened at the festival.

The prestigious gala will run till May 25.

