JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Adityanath completes 3 yrs as CM, flags UP's image as top achievement
Business Standard

Nirbhaya case: HC reserves order; convict claims was absent during incident

Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved the order after hearing arguments of counsels of the convict and the Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirbhaya case
The trial court had dismissed Mukesh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel. Photo: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved the order after hearing arguments of counsels of the convict and the Delhi government.

The trial court had dismissed Mukesh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU