Spotting faulty signatures on bounced cheques using computer vision and ML
No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten' worldwide: EU court

Google had argued that the removal of search results required under EU law should not extend to its google.com domain

AFP | PTI  |  Luxembourg 

Google is not required to apply an EU "right to be forgotten" to its search engine domains outside Europe, the EU's top court ruled Tuesday in a landmark decision.

The judgment by the European Court of Justice handed victory to Google in the case, seen as crucial in determining whether EU online regulation should apply beyond Europe's borders or not.

The US internet giant had argued that the removal of search results required under EU law should not extend to its google.com domain or its other non-EU sites.
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 13:55 IST

