Restaurants association, Zomato still sparring over on Gold programme

National Restaurant Association of India on Monday said no significant progress could be made on Gold issues in the meeting held with the company.

The discussions on eight central issues in the second meeting with key delivery aggregators and were, however, mostly positive, it added.

"Follow up meetings with both and on the eight core issues were largely positive and talks have progressed well so far," President Anurag Katriar said in a statement.

Both aggregators have presented concrete roadmap and apprised of the progress made thus far. It also took note that since the desired changes are fairly large and significant, their total resolution may take some time, he added.

The association had raised critical issues such as deep discounting, data masking, high and uneven commission charges with the delievery aggregators.

"However, no significant progress was made on the subject of Zomato Gold. remains steadfast in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is not acceptable in either dine-in or delivery segment," Katriar said.

The association also took note and appreciated that Zomato has put the contentious Infinity dining programme in abeyance till further notice, he added.

Commenting on the logout movement in dining vertical, Katriar said: "NRAI has successfully concluded talks with Dine out, Gourmet Passport, Nearbuy and Magicpin and they are back in business and out of the purview of #Logout".

Talks with Eazydiner is also fairly advanced and we expect an early resolution to that, he added.

"NRAI plays an important role in our continued efforts to enable restaurant partners to grow sustainably while benefitting from the latest technology interventions. Our recent discussions on the various projects have been well received and has brought us one step closer to achieving our combined goals," a spokesperson said.

Stating that Zomato continues to engage NRAI on all issues faced by the industry, a Zomato Spokesparson said: "We continue to have discussions with NRAI on all issues faced by the industry and are focused on providing solutions sustainable for all participlants".