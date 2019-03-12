Nobel winner Satyarthi warns of media 'war-mongering' in India

winner warned Monday about "war-mongering" by Indian journalists during the latest confrontation with

The Indian activist, who won the Nobel in 2014 with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai, has organised a joint statement signed by 71 other laureates calling for nuclear-armed and to defuse tensions after skirmishes at their border.

Discussing the crisis, expressed relief that the worst confrontation between the countries since they went to war in 1999 had "calmed down", but he warned about the dangers of ultra-nationalism.

"Many people, not only ordinary people who are patriots and nationalists, but also the media suddenly crossed that line and started demanding fully fledged war," told AFP in an interview in

"Sometimes they enjoy these kind of situations. It is very unfortunate," he added.

"Luckily there are well-meaning people in journalism and who are working hard to de-escalate it, but there are a large number of people who crossed the line from patriotism to war-mongering."



"It has calmed down, and the tensions de-escalated, but a real problem of violent extremism and terrorism still exists (in Pakistan), and sometimes I feel that this is beyond the control of the as well because there are such powerful outfits no can easily function without them," Satyarthi said.

