North Korea demands US ends hostility one year on from Singapore

on Tuesday called on the US to "roll back its hostile policy", a day before the first anniversary of a historic summit between its leader and

The first-ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US took place on June 12 last year in Singapore, where and Trump signed a vaguely-worded deal to achieve "complete denuclearisation".

But a second meeting in in February ended abruptly as the two failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The joint statement from the meeting "of great historic significance is now on the verge of turning into a dead document as the US shuns its implementation", said the North's official Agency (KCNA).

It added the "arrogant and unilateral policy" of the US would never work with

"There is a limit to the DPRK's patience," it said, using the acronym for the North's official name, adding: "Now is the time for the US to roll back its hostile policy." At the meeting, sought a more immediate comprehensive denuclearisation deal while wanted a step-by-step process, and demanded the lifting of key economic sanctions in return for shutting down its Yongbyon nuclear complex, which the US refused.

Since Hanoi, has accused of acting in "bad faith" and given it until the end of the year to change its approach.

Last month the North raised tensions in the region by firing short-range missiles for the first time since November 2017.

South Korean Moon Jae-in, who was instrumental in brokering the summit a year ago, said on Monday talks were underway for a third North-US meeting, according to South Korea's agency.

Moon added had refrained from nuclear and long-range missile tests for more than one-and-a-half years.

Trump and Kim continued to express "trust in each other" and "desire for dialogue", he said.

