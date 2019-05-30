North Korea steps up UN campaign for return of seized ship

has stepped up a diplomatic campaign at the to secure the release of a cargo ship seized by the United States, warning there could be "undesirable consequences" if no action is taken.

North Korean offered the warning in a meeting with UN on Wednesday to press Pyongyang's demands that the world body intervene, the said.

The announced on May 9 that it had impounded the state-owned Wise Honest, arguing that it was being used to export North Korean coal, in violations of UN sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The came amid heightened tensions after Pyongyang's recent short-range missile launches, and with talks deadlocked since the collapse of the summit between and North Korean leader Un.

The Wise Honest, one of the largest cargo ships in North Korea's fleet, was detained in in April 2018, loaded with North Korean coal.

After it was seized by the US, the ship was taken to American Samoa, where it is docked at Pago Pago.

The North Korean wrote to UN on May 18 to ask for "urgent measures" to return the Wise Honest.

A UN declined to comment on the meeting between Kim and DiCarlo, the under- for political affairs, but said the UN sanctions committee should address the matter.

The will on Thursday hear a report from the sanctions committee on

