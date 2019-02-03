Northeast political parties, students' bodies intensify campaign against Citizenship Bill in Delhi

Major and student groups of the Northeast Sunday intensified their campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the national capital, with a series of meetings with leaders of the BJP, and other parties urging them not to pass it in the

A delegation of 11 of the Northeast, including the (AGP) and the National People's Party, met and requested him not to press for passing the bill in the Rajya Sabha, AGP and former Birendra told

The delegation was led by Meghalaya Chief

Earlier in the day, former chief minister and founder- of the AGP Prafulla Kumar Mahanta along with other party leaders met of Opposition in Ghulam Nabi Azad, and leaders urging them to take a stand against the bill.

The leaders of the regional parties of the Northeast, who are camping in Delhi, will meet representatives of all so that the bill is not passed in the Upper House, Baishya said.

A team of top leaders of the (NESO), comprising major students' groups of the region, met and requested him to ensure that his party votes against the bill if it is brought in the

NESO told that they have met the leadership of the JD-U, which already declared its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and will meet leaders of the Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and some others parties in the next two days.

The bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after seven years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

The legislation was passed by the during the Winter Session on January 8 and has been awaiting nod.

There has been strong opposition in and other Northeastern states against the bill.

The political parties have been protesting on the grounds that the bill seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims who have come up to December 31, 2014, thereby, increasing the deadline from 1971 as per the Accord.

Also, according to the Assam Accord, all illegal immigrants who have come after 1971, irrespective of their religion, have to be deported and this bill violates that.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Thursday said the bill will give justice to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, and through Indian nationality.

had also announced that the bill is an "atonement of the wrong that was done during India's Partition. will safeguard all who had been victims of the Partition".

