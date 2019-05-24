Not looking at collaboration on cars, clarifies Hinduja

: flagship Ashok Leyland Friday clarified it was not holding any discussion with US-based electric vehicle for a possible tie-up.

Hinduja, a third generation member of the UK-based Hinduja family and chairman, was responding to a query on some that the heavy commercial vehicle has invited for a partnership to help the company set foot in

While declaring Ashok Leyland's financial performance for FY 2018-19, Hinduja denied the reports and said they were not looking at collaborations on cars.

"I have said many times. We really are not looking at any collaboration on cars. That is not an area we are focused upon. Nor has been in touch with us. Just clarifying on that," he said.

He said the electric vehicle business was a new sector and the technology was evolving fast.

"We are happy to have discussions with people who have been in this sector and have better knowledge in this sector," he said.

On reports of acquiring cash-strapped Jet Airways, he said, "As far as is concerned, you know, I would not like to discuss about it here. I would only say that the group is evaluating the opportunity".

"It is very premature. The group is looking at it, evaluating it," Hinduja said.

has businesses in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and banking, IT&ITeS, media and

Lenders to the full service carrier, which temporarily ended operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors.

While the SBI-led lenders' consortium is still working on ways to revive the once-storied Jet Airways, the Civil Aviation Ministry has already awarded the carrier's slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.

