UP budget session off to rough start, governor's address drowned in din
Notices served to 11 people for sit-in against CAA in UP's Sambhal

According to police, Muslim women are staging the protest round-the-clock in Nakhasa locality of the district since January 24

Press Trust of India  |  Sambhal (UP) 

Police stop protestors during their march against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi

Sambhal district administration in Uttar Pradesh has issued notices to 11 people who are on a sit-in protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the past 20 days in Pucca Bagh area of Nakhasa, an official said on Thursday.

The administration has identified 11 people for instigating the protesters, including several women, sitting on dharna and issued notices under CrPC sections 107 (security for keeping peace) and 116 (inquiry as to truth of information) asking them to sign a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh each with an undertaking that they would not indulge in any disruptive activities, Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said a separate set of notices have been served by police to 75 people, including nine women, sitting on the dharna under section 149 of the CrPC, which empowers the police to prevent cognisable offences.

According to police, Muslim women are staging the protest round-the-clock in Nakhasa locality of the district since January 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 13:02 IST

