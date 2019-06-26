Greek priests to bless beetle-devastated forest

A church in on Wednesday said it would bless a hilltop forest recently devastated by beetle attacks.

"Our Church has always used its weapons, prayer and blessings, even to address natural disasters," the Dormition of Mary church of Oreokastro said in a statement.

Experts earlier this month said that almost ten percent of pine trees at the overlooking Thessaloniki had been destroyed by larvae of the Tomicus piniperda beetle.

Better known as the common pine beetle, Tomicus piniperda is identified as a serious pest in the and is regarded as one of the most destructive shoot-feeding species in

hosts 277 plant species, among which pine trees are dominant.

There are also scattered cypress and plane trees, and many species of poplars.

In 1997, a large fire broke out and burned down more than half of the forest.

